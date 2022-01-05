While the Federal government has been busy pouring billions of dollars into artificial intelligence (AI) technology development, it’s time to take stock of those efforts and start exploring the critical questions of what that work means for Federal agencies, employees, and citizens.

Answers to those questions and more are the payoff for attendees at MeriTalk’s Edge of AI: Federal AI Adoption complimentary webinar on Jan. 12 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. EST.

The Jan. 12 webinar builds on the MeriTalk’s special report on Federal government deployment of AI technologies, and how those efforts are producing uneven yields across agencies.

In return for investing an hour with us, we will deliver the latest look at:

Which Federal agencies are making the strongest progress on AI technology development and deployment;

Some of the biggest opportunities to address mission-critical problems with AI tech;

Checklists for what makes a successful AI pilot, and what’s needed for broader implementation across agencies;

Benefits of analytics at the network edge, and security implications;

Infrastructure gaps standing in the way of AI progress, including systems, data sets, and tech standards; and

How AI will change the game for the Federal workforce

Joining the discussion will be Pamela Isom, one of the Federal government’s foremost experts in AI development and Director of the Energy Department’s Artificial Intelligence and Technology Office (AITO).

She will be joined from the private sector side by Jay Boisseau, Ph.D., who is the Artificial Intelligence and HPC Technology Strategist at Dell Technologies, Judson Graves, Director, Analytics and Artificial Intelligence at ViON, and Curt Smith, Vice President, GPU Datacenter Architect at NVIDIA.

Find out what’s working right now with Federal government AI efforts, and what the future of AI tech development and deployment will hold at MeriTalk’s complimentary Edge of AI: Federal AI Adoption complimentary webinar on Jan. 12.