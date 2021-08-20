Wireless service provider T-Mobile USA today increased its reported totals for customer accounts affected by a cyberattack that the company disclosed earlier this week.

In an August 20 update, the carrier said it discovered that another 5.3 million postpaid customer accounts had their data illegally accessed by hackers, with data elements including customer names, addresses, phone numbers, and other information. That figure is in addition to the previously reported 7.8 million customer accounts that the company said earlier this week had name, date of birth, social security number, and driver’s license data illegally accessed.

In addition, T-Mobile said it identified another 667,000 accounts of former customers who had had data compromised in the hack, in addition to the total of 40 million accounts of former or prospective customers that the company announced earlier this week.

The company said it is “continuing to take action to protect everyone at risk from this cyberattack,” and is offering free identity protection services to customers who believe they have been affected.

T-Mobile also reiterated that its investigation is “ongoing and will continue for some time.” It added, “at this point, we are confident that we have closed off the access and egress points the bad actor used in the attack.”