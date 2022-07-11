The Department of State is seeking feedback on its EVOLVE IT contract update, a contract vehicle for IT products and services, via a revised draft request for proposals on SAM.gov that sees the contract ceiling raised to $10 billion.

According to State, EVOLVE is a multiple-award, indefinite-delivery indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract vehicle for IT services with a goal of improving the State’s security posture and promoting innovation and modernization.

The proposal for the contract vehicle states that the minimum quantity will be $2,500 per IDIQ contract. The maximum quantity will be between $8 billion and $10 billion.

According to the solicitation for feedback, State is requesting that the contractor provide “a full range of IT services, technical and management expertise, and solution-related enabling products in one or more of the functional categories to meet the worldwide information technology mission needs of the Department of State.”

Additionally, the contractor must provide necessary personnel, materials, equipment, facilities, travel, and other required services.

Industry can provide feedback on the update until July 22. Further, State is encouraging potential contractors to provide recommendations on refining the final solicitation and to attend a live question-and-answer session on July 26.