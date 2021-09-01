The U.S. Department of State awarded AT&T a $609 million 5-year task order to provide telecommunication support to the Department’s vast network of more than 270 diplomatic posts and operational sites worldwide.

As the nation’s lead institution for conducting American diplomacy, the agency requires a modernized systemic approach to telecommunication support to ensure it achieves all diplomatic missions worldwide.

Under this contract, AT&T will provide a set of efficient, modernized, and integrated solutions while incorporating practical innovations and technologies to support the States Department’s various diplomatic missions. AT&T is also tasked with supporting and delivering the agency’s enterprise-wide voice mobile connectivity, mobile data connectivity, Wi-Fi, and unified communications.

The work is intended to begin promptly to ensure a seamless operational transition that can save the Department time and money while guaranteeing mission continuity.