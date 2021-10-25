The Department of State is developing a suite of multiple-award contracts to modernize its end-to-end information technology (IT) service delivery that could be worth up to $8 billion.

In preparation for the Evolve Industry Day taking place on Monday, October 25, the department’s Office of Information Resource Management issued a draft request for proposals (RFP), released Thursday on Sam.gov, encouraging interested parties to review the draft RFP in advance of the industry day and submit any questions.

The multiple-award, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity EVOLVE contract will focus on five core areas:

IT Management Network Services Cloud & Data Services Application & Development Customer & End-User Support Services

But according to the RFP, the department expects potential contractors to provide much more than that.

“With the pace of change, it is impossible to anticipate how IT requirements and individual programs will evolve over the life of the contracts,” the RFP noted. “It is intended that the EVOLVE contract remains current and continues to provide the full range of IT capabilities/solutions and emerging technologies throughout its life.”

The contract will have a base of five years, with the potential to extend task orders up to five years after that for a total of 10 years. Previously the State Department stated the new IT acquisition would have a ceiling value of $4 billion; the latest contracting documents show the department plans to double that.

The State Department plans to provide more information on the upcoming EVOLVE contract during its virtual industry day.