State Department Cyber Diplomat Departs for ITI
The Department of State’s point person for cyber and international communications policy is leaving government to join the Information Technology Industry (ITI) Council, a global technology trade association. Amb. Robert Strayer, deputy assistant Secretary of State for cyber and international communications and information policy, will lead ITI’s global policy division. “We are thrilled that ITI’s member companies and talented staff will benefit from Rob’s decades of technology policy expertise,” said ITI President and CEO Jason Oxman, in a statement. Amb. Strayer held his position at the Department of State since September 2017.