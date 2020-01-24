SSA Wants New Approach to Cybersecurity Training

The Social Security Administration (SSA) announced its intent to acquire a role-based cybersecurity training platform for employees in a Jan. 23 solicitation.

“The objective … is to obtain software and support services to provide role-based cybersecurity training in an accessible online platform for individuals with cybersecurity roles in the agency,” the agency explained in the notice.

SSA is seeking out an existing platform or software as a service with a web-enabled virtual environment. It will be self-paced and accessible with a variety of modules, labs, lectures, and gamification to teach cyber employees critical security information.

The content of the training will be based on the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education Workforce Framework. This framework is a collaboration between industry, government, and academia to determine consistent cybersecurity training and development procedures across organizations.

SSA is accepting responses to its solicitation until Feb. 7.