SSA Seeking Info on new Customer ICAM

The Social Security Administration (SSA) is seeking information to establish a Customer Identity Credential and Access Management (ICAM) Solution to authenticate external users.

In a request for information (RFI), SSA said it was seeking a new ICAM system to replace the one currently in place.

“The [SSA] Office of Systems is researching a solution for managing all aspects of [ICAM] for external users that is separate and apart from anything we have in production today; the potential end goal is to replace the existing external ICAM platform(s) currently in use at SSA,” the RFI said.

Among various other requirements for the solution, possible vendors must include:

Multiple user multi-factor authentication options;

Credential issuance, management, and maintenance;

Integrated secure password management and risk mitigation;

Privilege management; and

Fraud detection and mitigation.

Additionally, vendors should be able to provide detailed answers on their proposed solution, including the capabilities of supporting enterprise management, configuration, and governance of ICAM business rules, policies, and standards; the capability for adaptive access control and access management; among other questions.

Responses for the RFI are due by noon EST on July 30, 2020.