The U.S. Air Force Space Command has released the final solicitation for a new multiple-award contract to acquire cloud-based data software services.

The Data Software Services contract will support efforts to join massive amounts of data from disparate sources and systems.

According to the solicitation, “warfighters and third-party software development teams will be able to explore, transform, and analyze the data within the platform’s core tools, the platform’s Application Programming Interfaces, and application development tools.”

Space Command is seeking commercial software solutions deliverable through an “as-a-service” model built on the Amazon Web Services cloud environment.

According to the solicitation, the five-year contract has a value of $950 million, and Space Command expects to announce up to 20 awards. In addition, contractors will provide software licenses, training, and support services under this contract.

Space Command will use a best-value source selection methodology and evaluate bids on two factors – commercial software solution and technical approach. According to the solicitation, bidders must receive an “acceptable rating” on factor one to move to an evaluation for factor two.

Proposals are due Feb. 17.