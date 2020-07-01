Solving the Data Collaboration Puzzle with Snowflake, Talend

The ability to generate new value through collaborative sharing and analysis of ever-growing data streams represents one of the holy grails of IT modernization. Now that government and private organizations are investing in the requisite infrastructure to make the data-driven future possible, what are the remaining challenges?

One of the biggest questions for government and the private sector is how to approach the next generation of safe collaboration, and, with the right tools and infrastructure, how to make the most out of evolving data opportunities.

This hour-long online discussion aims to answer all of those questions, and provide insight for organizations of any size to press forward with more confidence into the future of all things data – collaboration, sharing, governance, and more.

Nicholas Speece, Chief Federal Technologist at Snowflake, and Kevin Ware, Director Solutions Engineering, East & Federal at Talend, will show attendees how to map their future paths through expanding data sharing capabilities, improved data insights, and the far-reaching implications of data management technologies and practices.

