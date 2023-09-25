While the news bread is still not quite baked on this one, check us out on October 2 for all the details on new research from MeriTalk and Pluralsight that shows what Federal government cybersecurity leaders need to succeed in the ever changing cyber landscape.

A preliminary look at the numbers from the research shows that about two-thirds of Federal cyber pros are using artificial intelligence tools for a range of high-level purposes including authentication analysis, threat detection, and predictive analytics that enable proactive threat hunting.

Those uses mirror what 65% of Federal cybersecurity professionals see as some of the most important capabilities to create right now – including threat detection and incident response, and taking a proactive approach to security for cloud-based infrastructure.

Plus, the coming research will dive into the importance of workforce recruitment and retention.

We look forward to bringing you the full story on October 2.

