Smita Patel has been named chief information officer (CIO) at the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ)’s National Security Division (NSD), according to her LinkedIn page.

The National Security Division was created in 2006 to consolidate DoJ’s primary national security operations. According to DoJ, the NSD’s “organizational structure is designed to ensure greater coordination and unity of purpose between prosecutors and law enforcement agencies, on the one hand, and intelligence attorneys and the Intelligence Community, on the other, thus strengthening the effectiveness of the federal government’s national security efforts.”

Prior to her most recent appointment, Patel worked for nearly four years as CIO and chief information security officer at the U.S. Office of Special Counsel.

Before that, Patel spent 18 years at DoJ as an IT Specialist, and a Governance, Policy & Compliance Program Manager.

Patel has a bachelor’s degree in management and information systems, from the Darla Moore School of Business at the University of Southern California.