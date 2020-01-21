Siddiqui Stepping Down as HHS CTO Chief Data Officer

Mona Siddiqui announced in a Jan. 16 blog post that she is stepping down as Chief Data Officer in the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of the Chief Technology Officer, a position she has held for the past three years.

“In the past several years, I have worked with some of the smartest and most dedicated colleagues who are undaunted by the complexity of the most pressing challenges facing the healthcare system,” Siddiqui wrote. “I leave HHS knowing that few places can have this level of impact and feeling enormously grateful for having had the opportunity to serve.”

“I am immensely proud of everything that the Data Team has accomplished and will continue to drive: developing a technology stack to enable enterprise data sharing, implementing a data governance approach, establishing a data science and AI training program and consistently working with a broad group of stakeholders to move the department forward in its strategy on opioids, AI, data privacy, collaboration with states and social determinants of health,” she said.

Ed Simcox, CTO At HHS, said in a social media post that Siddiqui’s department is “bittersweet.” He continued, “While we will miss her greatly, she will continue to champion open data. Working with Mona has been a privilege. She leaves our data portfolio in a good place.”