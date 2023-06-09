Sens. Gary Peters, D-Mich., and James Lankford, R-Okla., introduced on June 7 a bipartisan piece of legislation that would strengthen the ability of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to work with international partners on matters of cybersecurity.

The legislation titled “The DHS International Cyber Partner Act” focuses on speeding up the authorization process for CISA to work with foreign allies and provide support in moments of crisis.

“Cyber-attacks against networks around the world can affect the global economy and even cause disruptions here at home. That is why the United States must ensure our international partners have the ability to fight back and prevent breaches,” said Sen. Peters.

The legislation would specifically allow CISA and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to designate personnel to foreign locations to provide expertise to foreign allies, as well as allow CISA to add international partners to cybersecurity programs that protect critical U.S. infrastructure.

“Cyber threats are global threats, and they require global collaboration with our allies to protect Americans against international cyber threats,” said Sen. Lankford. “The Department of Homeland Security should lead the way to protect our critical infrastructure systems from cyber-attacks in conjunction with our partners and allies.”

The legislation is in response to the continued amount of cyberattacks emanating from foreign conflicts, such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine, where an increase of Russian-based cyberattacks has been targeting American infrastructure ever since.

“This bipartisan bill will enhance our cybersecurity cooperation with international allies and partners to mitigate cybersecurity threats,” said Sen. Peters.