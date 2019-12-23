Senate Votes to Confirm Deasy, Hershman DoD Nominations

The Senate on Dec. 19 voted to confirm the nominations of Dana Deasy as Defense Department CIO, and Lisa Hershman as DoD’s chief management officer, following up on a confirmation hearing by the Senate Armed Services Committee on Oct. 29.

Deasy has been serving as DoD CIO since May 2018. Since then, however, Congress voted to make the CIO position confirmable by the Senate, necessitating the separate nomination and confirmation process.

Hershman was named acting Chief Management Officer at DoD in December 2018.