Senate Sets July 20 Vote for Vought Nomination to Head OMB

The Senate is scheduled to vote July 20 on the nomination of Russell Vought to become the next director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). The July 20 date was set by the Senate after a 47-44 vote on July 2 to invoke cloture on the nomination.

Vought’s nomination was cleared by the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on June 10. Vought is currently acting director at OMB.

At a June 3 Senate Budget Committee hearing, Vought told senators that OMB was working on a program to catalog its project spending, starting with documentation of CARES Act funding.