Senate Passes Stimulus – Agencies’ Top-Line Budgets Swell

The $2 trillion measure approved by the Senate last night to help stimulate the flagging U.S. economy and respond to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic will provide hefty increases to the budgets of numerous Federal agencies with major roles in pandemic response and mitigation.

Here’s a rundown of some of the larger top-line budget increases under the Senate bill, which still requires approval from the House of Representatives, and President Trump’s signature.

Please see our separate story that explains in more detail the stimulus bill’s impact on Federal agency spending on telework, communications, security, and other specific technology functions.

U.S. Department of Agriculture

To receive $34.9 billion, including $145.5 million for rural development, $15.51 billion for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, and $80 million for the Food and Drug Administration for the development of medical countermeasures, vaccines, and monitoring of medical product supply chains.

Department of Commerce (DoC)

To receive $1.88 billion, including $6 million to the National Institute of Standards and Technology to support operations, research and measure activities to improve coronavirus testing, and support development of coronavirus diagnostics.

Defense Department (DoD)

To receive $10.5 billion, with $1.8 billion going toward care and medical countermeasures.

Department of Education

To receive $30.9 billion, including $13.5 billion for Elementary and Secondary Education, and $14.25 billion for Higher Education.

Department of Energy (DoE)

To receive $127.5 million, including $28 million for departmental administration to support remote access, teleworking, and other operations for employees.

General Services Administration (GSA)

To receive $295.15 million, including $275 million for “GSA-managed Federal buildings, including deep cleaning, enhanced screening, and unanticipated space and space management requirements.”

Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)

To receive $140.4 billion, including $127 billion for the Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund, $4.3 billion for the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, and $945.5 million for the National Institutes of Health.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)

To receive $45.9 billion, including $9.1 million to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to address nationwide critical infrastructure.

Department of the Interior (DoI)

To receive $735.4 million, including $7.2 million for the Environmental Protection Agency in support of research efforts regarding coronavirus.

Department of Justice (DoJ)

To receive $1 billion, including $2 million to enhance telework capabilities and $100 million to the Bureau of Prisons, Salaries and Expenses for inmate medical care, supplies, and correctional officer overtime pay.

Department of Veterans Affairs (VA)

Will receive $19.6 billion, which will include $14.4 billion for medical services.

Others

Other Federal agencies and components set to receive funding include: