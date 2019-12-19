Senate Passes Initial FY2020 Budget Bill, Will Vote on Second

The Senate today approved the first part of the $1.4 trillion spending package that will fund the Federal government through Fiscal Year 2020 and deliver a 3.1 percent pay raise to Federal civilian employees.

“A lot of hard work brought this appropriations process back from the brink,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said. “This legislation touches all 50 states. This is why full-year funding bills are better than chronic [continuing resolutions].”

The initial part of the spending package – totaling $534.4 billion in funding – passed the Senate on a vote of 71-23. The Senate is expected to vote on the second part of the package later today. The entire spending package will then go to the White House for President Trump’s signature before currently authorized funding expires Dec. 20.