Senate Homeland Security Committee Clears Kan OMB Nomination

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee approved by voice vote today the Trump administration’s nomination of Derek Kan to become the next deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). Kan, who was nominated by President Trump on May 27, currently serves as OMB’s executive associate director.



The nomination earlier this week received a thumbs-up from the Senate Budget Committee.

During a July 1 Senate Homeland security hearing, Kan told senators that OMB can help speed the pace of Federal IT modernization by various means including changing budget scoring rules, and using best practices developed by the Federal CIO Council.

Before working for OMB, Kan served as the under secretary of Transportation for Policy. He is also no stranger to the Senate confirmation process, having been unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate to serve as a director of the Amtrak Board. Kan was nominated by President Obama and served in that role from January 2016 to July 2019.

In the private sector, he has held positions at Lyft and Bain & Company. Earlier in his career, Kan was a policy advisor for Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and was the chief economist for the Senate Republican Policy Committee. Prior to his time on the Hill, he was a Presidential Management Fellow at OMB.