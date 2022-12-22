The U.S. Senate voted 57-35 on Dec. 20 to confirm Rob Shriver as the new deputy director of the Office of Personnel Management (OPM).

Shriver is OPM’s first deputy director since Michael Rigas, who left in January 2021. Previously, Shriver served as OPM’s associate director of employee services, playing a key role in developing telework and remote work policies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Rob has been a key advisor during my tenure and a leader at OPM since day one,” said Director Kiran Ahuja. “We could not be happier with the president’s nomination and Senate vote. I have no doubt Rob has the full support of our colleagues and will work every day to strengthen the agency, promote innovation, and accelerate modernization for the Federal workforce.”

During the Obama-Biden administration, Shriver also held multiple roles at OPM. He initially served as deputy general counsel and then as assistant director for National Healthcare Operations. During his time at OPM, he was part of the White House team that implemented the Affordable Care Act.

Before re-joining OPM, Shriver worked for IdeaCrew, Inc., an IT firm specializing in health benefit exchange technology. He also served as the director of marketplace innovation, policy, and operations at the District of Columbia Health Benefit Exchange Authority (HBX).

“I am truly grateful to continue my service at OPM,” Shriver said. “As the nation’s leader in human resource management, millions of Federal employees and their families rely on this critical agency for employee benefits, healthcare and insurance, retirement services, and much more. I want to thank President Biden, Director Ahuja, and the U.S. Senate for their confidence, as well as all my colleagues at OPM who serve the Federal workforce every day.”