Senate Confirms Evanina to Head Counterintelligence Center

By:
News
Defense & Intelligence
ODNI

The Senate on May 6 voted to approve the nomination of William Evanina as Director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center (NCSC).  The vote was 84-7.

Evanina has headed the center since 2014, but since then Congress took action to elevate the position to one that requires Senate confirmation. A previous nomination of Evanina lapsed in early 2019 when the Senate failed to act on the measure before the end of the 115th Congress. President Trump renominated Evanina soon thereafter.

 

Categories

Recent