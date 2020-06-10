Senate Committee Votes to Confirm Vought, Leen Nominations

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee voted today to confirm the nominations of Russell Vought and Craig Leen as permanent director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and inspector general at the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), respectively, at a business meeting today.

While livestream technical difficulties postponed the full recording of the hearing, meeting records released by the committee documented the senators’ votes. The promotion of Vought from acting to permanent director at OMB was reported favorably on a roll call vote split along party lines of 8-6, including the votes by proxy. The confirmation of Leen as inspector general at OPM will also be reported on favorably en bloc by a voice vote.

A vote on the nomination of John Chase Johnson to be inspector general at the Federal Communications Commission was also scheduled to be considered at the meeting today, but it was discharged from the committee.