The Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee approved by voice vote on December 1 the nomination of Jessica Rosenworcel to another term on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), where she is now chairwoman after being named to head the agency by President Biden in late October.

Rosenworcel needs Senate confirmation to serve an additional term at the FCC, where she has been a commissioner since 2012.

Three committee Republicans – Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., Rick Scott, R-Fla., and Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., voted to oppose the nomination.

The committee’s vote to approve the nomination means it will be sent to the full Senate for final consideration.

Rosenworcel, who served on the Senate Commerce staff before becoming an FCC commissioner, is a strong advocate of expanding broadband availability to unserved and underserved areas of the U.S.