Senate Budget Committee Holds Hearing for OMB Deputy Director

The Senate Committee on the Budget held a hearing June 24 to consider Derek Kan to be the next deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

Kan, who was nominated by President Trump on May 27, currently serves as OMB’s executive associate director. Before moving to OMB, Kan served as the under secretary of Transportation for Policy.

Kan is no stranger to the Senate confirmation process, having been unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate to serve as a director of the Amtrak Board. Kan was nominated by President Obama and served in the role from January 2016 to July 2019.

In the private sector, he has held positions at Lyft and Bain & Company. Earlier in his career, Kan was a policy advisor for Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and was the chief economist for the Senate Republican Policy Committee. Prior to his time on the Hill, he was a Presidential Management Fellow at OMB.

His confirmation hearing touched on a wide array of questions, including his work on the COVID-19 task force, Medicare/Medicaid reimbursements, and cutting spending to lower the deficit.