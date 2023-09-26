A group of senators led by Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., chairman of the Senate Committee on Aging, introduced legislation last week that aims to ensure that Federal technology and public-facing websites are fully accessible to all Americans.

The Federal Agency Accessibility Compliance Act looks to build upon Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, which requires government information technology to be accessible for individuals with disabilities.

“Our bill would bolster the role of Federal Section 508 compliance officers in Federal agencies, require agency and department heads to personally certify that their organizations’ technology is accessible, and to post plans and timelines if their agency technology is not accessible,” Sen. Casey said during a Senate Aging Committee hearing on Sept. 21.

Sen. Casey said this “common-sense legislation” is designed to ensure all Federal government services, programs, and communications are fully accessible.

The Senate bill aligns with the Office of Management and Budget’s (OMB) new guidance released late Friday that directs Federal agencies to design and deliver a “digital-first public experience” through improved websites and digital services as they continue to implement the 21st Century Integrated Digital Experience (IDEA) Act.

The guidance underscores the requirement to comply with Section 508 accessibility standards and recommends agencies follow the most current Web Content Accessibility Guidelines. It also requires Federal agencies to use automated website scanning tools to identify usability issues.

According to Federal Chief Information Officer (CIO) Clare Martorana, only two percent of government forms are currently digitized, 45 percent of websites are not mobile friendly, and 60 percent of websites are not fully usable by those who use assistive technologies.

“This is unacceptable. We can and must do better,” Martorana said in a blog post published alongside the new guidance.

The Federal CIO said the guidance “will transform the way Federal government communicates with the American people digitally to ensure it is providing information that is easy to use, trustworthy, and accessible.”