Sen. Michael Bennett, D-Colo., has introduced legislation that aims to create a cabinet-level AI task force at the White House to promote the responsible use of AI technologies.

While the Biden administration has taken some steps to promote responsible AI, Sen. Bennett said it still lacks a comprehensive roadmap for AI policies, regulations, and tools. The Assuring Safe, Secure, Ethical, and Stable Systems for AI (ASSESS AI) Act would require the task force to identify existing policy and legal gaps in the Federal government’s AI policies and uses, and offer specific recommendations.

“As the deployment of AI accelerates, the Federal government should lead by example to ensure it uses the technology responsibly,” Sen. Bennet said in a press release. “Americans deserve confidence that our government’s use of AI won’t violate their rights or undermine their privacy.”

According to the bill’s text, the proposed task force could also recommend standards for the Federal government’s use of facial recognition technology, as well as baseline standards for the protection and integrity of data in the custody of the Federal government.

Additionally, it could recommend standards for AI technologies procured by the Federal government, along with risk and impact assessments regarding the government’s use of AI.

The task force would include the U.S. Attorney General, the directors of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP), and representatives from industry, academia, and nonprofit organizations.

The task force would also be authorized to hold hearings, hear testimony, and collect data from in and out of government. In addition, it would submit a final report to Congress and the president no later than 18 months after its creation.