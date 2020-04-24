Sen. Markey Urges VP Pence to Consider Privacy in Contact Tracing Tools

As political leaders and public health experts look to both stem the spread of COVID-19 and work towards economic recovery, the use of contact tracing for those testing positive for the novel coronavirus has come to the forefront. While he praised the idea of contact tracing, Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., urged Vice President Mike Pence to data privacy at the forefront of any policy decisions.

Contact tracing involves identifying and contacting anyone who may have come into contact with someone who tested positive with COVID-19. One way of implementing contact tracing is via a smartphone app and Bluetooth technology.

In an April 22 letter, Markey urged Pence to “design and implement a comprehensive strategy for COVID-19 contact tracing in the United States,” saying that “contact tracing is an essential component of a sound response to the public health crisis we face today.” However, he said that the Federal government must provide “leadership, coordination, and guidance to ensure that contact tracing efforts are effective and do not infringe upon individuals’ civil liberties, including the right to privacy.”

To that end, Markey offered up principles the Federal government should consider when designing policy. The policies related to data management and privacy protection are: