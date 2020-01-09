Sen. Cotton Introduces Huawei-Focused Intel Sharing Bill

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., introduced a bill on Jan. 9 that would ban the United States from sharing intelligence with countries that use Huawei equipment and services for 5G network capabilities.

“The United States shouldn’t be sharing valuable intelligence information with countries that allow an intelligence-gathering arm of the Chinese Communist Party to operate freely within their borders,” Sen. Cotton said. “I urge our allies around the world to carefully consider the consequences of dealing with Huawei to their national interests,” he added.

The ban would apply to both information and intelligence products of the U.S. intelligence community. In 2018 Congress passed legislation that bans the Federal government from doing business with China-based Huawei and ZTE, over concerns that the companies are too tightly aligned with the Chinese government.