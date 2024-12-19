President Biden today delivered most Federal workers an early holiday present in the form of a day off on Dec. 24 – the day before Christmas that is celebrated by many. The Federal government is already closed for Dec. 25.

The day off for Feds came in an executive order from the White House today.

“All executive departments and agencies of the Federal Government shall be closed and their employees excused from duty on Tuesday, December 24, 2024, the day before Christmas Day,” the order reads.

While the order applies to much of the Federal workforce, some employees will still have to report to work, the White House said.

“The heads of executive departments and agencies may determine that certain offices and installations of their organizations, or parts thereof, must remain open and that certain employees must report for duty on December 24, 2024, for reasons of national security, defense, or other public need,” the order says.

An extra day off for Feds around the holidays is far from unprecedented, but certainly not guaranteed.

In recent years Presidents Trump, Obama, and George W. Bush decreed days off for Federal employees on either the day preceding or following Christmas Day.