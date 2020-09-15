‘Resilient’ Roundtables Gathering Steam for Federal Recovery Recommendations

MeriTalk, ACT-IAC, and the Partnership for Public Service are issuing a call to the Federal IT community for participants in several virtual roundtable groups that will formulate operating and policy recommendations to promote stronger and more resilient government operations to advance the nation’s post-pandemic recovery.

The three groups are uniting efforts for their “Resilient: Government Pandemic Insights for a Safer America” project. This collaborative platform is aiming to provide recommendations to Federal policy makers at the intersection of IT and human capital.

The project is now surveying hundreds of Federal government executives, and will use the results of that intelligence-gathering effort to inform the policy recommendation work of four roundtable groups. Each of the four roundtable groups – with members from both the public and private sectors – will focus on one of four topics: innovation, security, technology, and workforce. The security and innovations roundtables will occur during October, with workforce and technology roundtables hosted in November.

The roundtables will produce separate sets of policy recommendations that will be shared by the Resilient project in early 2021, and showcased in a virtual colloquium scheduled for February.

The project has commitments of participation from former Federal CIOs Suzette Kent and Tony Scott, and current Deputy Federal CIO Maria Roat, so the recommendations resulting from the roundtable group efforts are sure to be of high value to the government.

“Collaborative efforts across government and the private sector that help keep the momentum going for some of the rapid modernization that government has undertaken during the pandemic is a positive step,” Kent said of the Resilient effort.

“The focus on modernization, adoption of scalable and resilient tools and implementation of digital process enhancements are important part in keeping the momentum strong,” she said. “This is a pathway to keep that progress and dialogue going, and that is very important as we move into the new normal.”

“As the nation emerges from the pandemic and its likely aftershocks over time, it is important for government and industry leaders to come together and identify the ideas and implementation steps that will help the government and our nation thrive and deliver the services that citizens and our economy will need,” said Scott. “I can think of no better combination than that of Meritalk, PPS, and ACT-IAC to pull that off!

To get involved in the Resilient program. please reach out to Emily Garber for sponsorship opportunities.