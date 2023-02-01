Rep. Ted Lieu, D-CA., is looking to introduce legislation to create a bipartisan committee to better understand the capabilities and impact of artificial intelligence (AI).

During a Washington Post Live event on Feb. 1, Rep. Lieu explained how he doesn’t believe that there is a consensus and understanding of AI technologies among members of Congress.

“I don’t think there is [consensus] right now because a lot of people don’t even really sort of understand what AI can do – its power and its ability to really disrupt society,” the congressman said.

“That’s why I’m working on legislation I’ll be introducing shortly that creates a bipartisan commission to look at these issues around regulating AI and then make recommendations to Congress on how we should regulate artificial intelligence,” he added.

This announcement comes on the heels of Rep. Lieu introducing legislation that would direct the House to look at AI regulation. According to the congressman, that measure was written entirely by the online AI chatbot ChatGPT.

Additionally, Rep. Lieu was recently appointed to serve as a member of the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology.

“AI is transforming our society in ways we could never have imagined and has the potential to greatly improve our lives,” Rep. Lieu said. “At the same time, we must ensure that its development and deployment are guided by strong ethical principles and protections for privacy, security, and human rights.”