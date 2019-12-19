Rep. Mark Meadows Not Running for Reelection in 2020

Representative Mark Meadows, R-N.C., announced today that he will not run for reelection in 2020, removing a top Republican voice on Federal IT in the next Congress.

Meadows, the ranking member of the House Oversight Subcommittee on Government Affairs, has been a key part of Federal IT legislation in recent years. He is the cosponsor of multiple current bills, including the FedRAMP Authorization Act and the Internet of Things (IoT) Cybersecurity Improvement Act.

Meadows has also used his position to ensure oversight of Federal IT. In his position on the subcommittee, Meadows and his staff have participated in setting the metrics for the FITARA scorecard, worked with Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va. in convincing NASA to maintain the CIO’s reporting relationship to the agency administrator, and pushed for more funding for the Technology Modernization Fund.

“This was a decision I struggled with greatly. These last 8 years, I have been so blessed to serve the people of NC-11 and help give a voice to millions of Americans who feel Washington, DC has forgotten them,” said Meadows in a statement.

“I want to express my sadness that Mr. Meadows is leaving this committee,” noted Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing this morning.

Meadows’ departure also poses some questions about future congressional involvement in Federal IT, particularly on the Republican side. Both Meadows and Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas have announced they will not be returning in 2021. Connolly, Meadows, Hurd, and Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Ill., were once deemed the “Fantastic Four” of Federal IT by one of Kelly’s staffers, but with the Republican side of the group leaving, Connolly and Kelly will have to find new cross-aisle compatriots for IT legislation.

Outside of the mostly bipartisan world of Federal IT, Meadows has been a strong ally to President Trump, and hinted in his announcement that he would continue to work with the President to advance his agenda.

“This President has accomplished incredible results for the country in just 3 years, and I’m fully committed to staying in the fight with him and his team to build on those successes and deliver on his promises for the years to come,” he stated.