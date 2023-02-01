Rep. Andrew Garbarino, R-N.Y., was named this week as new chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee’s subcommittee on Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Protection – giving him the reins of one of the prime House panels for moving cybersecurity-related legislation.

“I’m thrilled and honored to have been selected to serve as Chairman of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Protection Subcommittee and to be able to continue the great work we started last Congress improving our nation’s cyber preparedness,” said Rep. Garbarino, according to a Jan. 27 press release.

Rep. Garbarino is no stranger to the panel, having served as its ranking member during the 117th Congress when Democrats controlled the House and committee chairs.

“Our foreign adversaries have grown more advanced, making cybersecurity the next arena in which we must build out our national defenses,” Rep. Garbarino said.

The congressman said he looks forward to “work[ing] closely with CISA and fostering a strong partnership and open dialog between the public and private sectors in order to face rising threats and strengthen our national cybersecurity posture.”

In the previous congress, Rep. Garbarino introduced legislation that would add cybersecurity to school curriculum, as well as other legislation that would bolster cybersecurity measures for state and local governments.