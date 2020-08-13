Rep. Connolly Asks OPM to Explain FEVS Delays

House Government Operations Subcommittee Chairman Gerry Connolly, D-Va., asked Office of Personnel Management (OPM) Acting Director Michael Rigas in an August 12 letter to explain the continuing postponement of the 2020 Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey (FEVS).

When the COVID-19 pandemic began earlier this year, OPM postponed FEVS until mid-July. Right before the survey was scheduled to go out, OPM delayed FEVS again until September without “reasonable notice or evidence-based justification for the delay,” Rep. Connolly said.

While the subcommittee supported the original postponement, Rep. Connolly is now raising concerns with the lack of explanation for pushing the survey back.

“It is concerning that OPM would, without reasonable warning or justification, delay the FEVS a second time,” the letter states. “Views of Federal employees should never be ignored, especially during a time of crisis.”

The subcommittee is now requesting all documents, emails, and other information related to the decision to postpone the 2020 FEVS, and a follow-up briefing to ensure that the survey begins as scheduled by August 26.

The FEVS currently is scheduled to go out to employees on September 14.