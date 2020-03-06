President Trump Signs $8.3 Billion Coronavirus Preparedness Bill

President Trump today signed into law a bill quickly approved by House and Senate this week that provides $8.3 billion of funding for Federal government response to the COVID-19 coronavirus, including vaccine and treatment development, support for state and local health agencies, and loans for small businesses impacted by the virus. The bill – the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act (HR 6074) – includes $2.2 billion for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and $836 million for the National Institutes of Health. Speaking at the bill signing earlier today, President Trump commented, “I asked for two and a half, and I got 8.3 … I’ll take it.”