Digital security breaches have shown us that Federal agencies are more vulnerable than anyone thought, and their security tools are no longer effectively defending against them. This begs the question, what can IT leaders and staff at all levels do to better protect Federal networks? The short answer: it’s time to rethink our approach to basic security and how we defend every endpoint across the enterprise.

For MeriTalking’s third episode of the “Human Side of Cyber” series underwritten by Tanium, MeriTalk’s Nicole Burdette is joined by Jeff Eisensmith, former Chief Information Security Officer at the Department of Homeland Security. They discuss the effects of tool sprawl, how tools and staff resources can be leveraged, the importance of shrinking the Federal attack surface, and more.