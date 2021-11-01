On today’s episode of MeriTalking, MeriTalk’s Nicole Burdette sits down with Jay Boisseau, AI & HPC Technology Strategist at Dell Technologies, and Marc Hamilton, Vice President of Solutions Architecture and Engineering at NVIDIA, to explore the steps agencies are taking toward “digital first government” and what this means from a workforce, cybersecurity, and emerging technology perspective.

Listen to the full interview on your favorite podcasting platform below, and check out the digital first government special report.