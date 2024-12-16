The Department of Defense (DoD) has launched a new platform to streamline collaboration with innovators, researchers, and organizations with the aim of speeding up the development of technologies that strengthen national security.

The DoD SciTechConnect platform, launched on Dec. 3 by the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Science and Technology (ASD S&T) in partnership with the Applied Research Institute (ARI), provides a centralized hub for innovators and organizations to access resources, tools, and opportunities that drive research and technology development.

“DoD SciTechCONNECT broadens access to our innovation ecosystem, fostering collaboration with a diverse array of contributors,” Dr. Aprille J. Ericsson, assistant secretary of Defense for Science and Technology, said in a statement. “Through tailored resources and curated events, this initiative ensures that ASD S&T remains at the forefront of technological advancement for the defense of our nation.”

According to the department, the program seeks to “reduce barriers and streamline processes” to accelerate collaboration and help new contributors succeed in addressing national security challenges.

The platform includes various features such as tailored tools and educational resources to assist innovators in navigating the defense technology landscape. It also offers opportunities for science, technology, engineering and mathematics students to build networks and encourages collaboration across the innovation ecosystem through curated events.

“By joining DoD SciTechConnect, innovators can gain access to critical updates, resources, and event invitations, position themselves or their organization for collaboration opportunities with the department, and contribute to a growing community that is shaping the future of defense technology,” according to the department.

The department plans to introduce upgraded tools, interactive collaboration spaces, and an expanded event calendar for DoD SciTechConnect over the next year. Registered users will be kept informed of these developments.