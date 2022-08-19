Pamela Coleman is stepping down from her position as Associate Director of Performance and Personnel Management at the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), where she has played important roles in workforce and customer experience improvement policies since joining the agency in early 2021.

“Pam Coleman is a true public servant. She has been instrumental in the Biden-Harris Administration’s mission to strengthen and empower the Federal workforce,” said Jason Miller, Deputy Director of Management at OMB, in a statement today.

“Her unbridled passion and wealth of knowledge on effective government has been central to this Administration’s development and execution of the President’s Management Agenda (PMA), including the government-wide initiative to deliver excellent and equitable Federal services and customer experience,” Miller said.

Earlier this year, Coleman was named as one of two strategy leads for the citizen service area of the PMA, in the area of improving service design, digital products, and customer-experience management of Federal high-impact service providers.

Also departing government service is Dave Zvenyach, Director of Technology Transformation Services at GSA. He also was a strategy lead for the citizen services area of the PMA, with a focus on designing, building, and managing government service delivery for key life experiences that cut across Federal agencies.

“Pam’s dedication and commitment to making Government better for all Americans and her leadership at OMB will be sorely missed,” OMB’s Miller said. “We are grateful for her important contributions and excited about where her journey will take her next.”

The next step in that journey is not yet known, but she goes forward with plenty of top-level experience in both Federal and state government.

Coleman came to OMB last year after serving for two years as director of the New Mexico State Personnel Office from 2019 to 2021.

From 2014 to 2017 she was a special assistant to President Obama for leadership development along with energy and environment, and from 2013 to 2014 was a White House liaison at the Department of Homeland Security.