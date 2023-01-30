The White House has tapped Mark Latonero to serve in a new position at the Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP), as deputy director for the National AI Initiative Office.

Latonero comes to the White House on detail from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), where he served as the senior policy advisor for AI.

In a LinkedIn post today, he wrote that during his time at NIST he “had the privilege of working with the Trustworthy and Responsible AI team on NIST’s AI Risk Management Framework,” which was just released last week.

“Honored to serve in a new position at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy as deputy director for the National AI Initiative Office,” Latonero said. “At OSTP, I am part of the Technology team and Science & Society team, helping to lead the work of advancing policy to address the socio-technical implications of emerging technologies.”

Prior to his time at NIST, Latonero served as a senior consultant for the Executive Office of the Secretary General at the United Nations and as a senior policy advisor at the Partnership on AI. He also serves as a member of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Working Party on AI Governance.