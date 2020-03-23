OSTP and WHO Working on COVID-19 Info Sharing

The Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) Dr. Kelvin Droegemeier continues to collaborate with World Health Organization (WHO) Chief Scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan to address the global impact of COVID-19 and information sharing.

In recent discussions, OSTP and WHO talked about streamlining international information sharing to bolster “prediction and forecasting capabilities, characterize the virus more rapidly, and collecting and sharing information on genetic sequencing, serology testing approaches, social/behavioral decision-making, and general COVID-19 research.”

The organizations also discussed the delivery of intervention, medical solutions, and vaccines, along with communicating with the public on finding from vaccine and therapeutic development efforts.

“The science leaders have continued to discuss the use of text mining and other artificial intelligence tools to help scientists discover key insights from coronavirus-related research publications,” OSTP said in a fact sheet.

U.S. CTO Michael Kratsios is also calling upon U.S. technology companies to find ways to make online learning resources more accessible for teachers, parents, and students as more people practice social distancing at home amid the COVID-19 outbreak.