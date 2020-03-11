OSTP, Agencies Planning More Collaboration With Tech Industry on COVID-19

The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) and several Federal agencies are planning more collaboration with the tech industry on innovative responses to the COVID-19 outbreak, as discussed today in a meeting between public and private sector representatives.

Among topics discussed during the meeting about response efforts and opportunities for collaboration include:

Increase Federal and private sector coordination to improve official information sharing;

Increased coordination to identify best practices for rooting out COVID-19 misinformation on online platforms;

Creation of tools, such as artificial intelligence, to assist medical researchers in reviewing Coronavirus-related research publications for scientific insights; and

“Increased coordination among tech community efforts related to remote work, online education tools, and telehealth.”

“The White House’s top priority is ensuring the safety and health of the American people amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Cutting edge technology companies and major online platforms will play a critical role in this all-hands-on-deck effort. Today’s meeting outlined an initial path forward and we intend to continue this important conversation,” U.S. CTO Michael Kratsios said.

Several Federal agencies participated either in-person or via teleconference including the Departments of Health and Human Services, Labor, State, Veterans Affairs, Education, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Office of the Surgeon General, and National Institutes of Health.