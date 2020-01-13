OPM Seeks IT Support for CISO

The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) is seeking a contractor to assist IT support services for the Office of the CIO’s Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) and to provide support for OPM’s Cybersecurity Program (CSP).

According to a performance work statement, the contractor support would include Project Management, Assessor, Information System Security Officers (ISSOs), Technical Writers, Security Engineers, and Tier II Security Operations support that is required 24/7, year-round. This support will also be essential to OPM’s protection of internal, transported data, and generated data while remaining compliant with Federal IT and privacy laws and regulations.

“The contractor will involve administer a large suite of enterprise-grade security products which are used to protect the client’s network systems and sensitive data,” the work statement said. In addition, the contractor will work with a team of security engineers to “ensure that the Federal client’s 20+ security products continue to function efficiently and effectively to protect the client’s network.”

In serving as an ISSO for OPM’s CISO, the contractor will “guide system owners, designated IT security personnel in the program offices, and other staff in fulfilling Federal Information Security Modernization Act (FISMA) requirements.”

The contractor will also have to provide personnel that have knowledge and experience working with current NIST guidelines and the Risk Management Framework.

Offers for the solicitation are due Jan. 14, 2019.