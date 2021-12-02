The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) will be providing agencies with new resources meant to support a “talent surge” in the Federal government and fill key positions for the new Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

OPM Director Kiran Ahuja wrote a memo to chief human capital officers detailing two new tools for agencies as they fill new roles, including: the Talent Surge Executive Playbook; and the Talent Surge Hiring Authorities Fact Sheet.

“Significant work must be done across the Federal government so that we have a workforce in place to meet the current moment,” wrote Ahuja. “We know that we must be strategic in building for the long-term, assessing the needs of the Federal government for the future. This will require a commitment by agency leaders to develop short, medium, and long-term strategic workforce plans. OPM is ready to work with our agency partners to develop these plans.”

The Talent Surge Executive Playbook is meant to be a reference for agency leaders, hiring managers, and human resources professionals with information on HR flexibilities, authorities, actions, and other resources.

Meanwhile, the Talent Surge Hiring Authorities Fact Sheet is a “one-stop-shop” that outlines all current hiring authorities and flexibilities available to Title 5 agencies for immediate use.

“We hope agencies will strategically use these hiring authorities to support their efforts to fulfill their missions,” wrote Ahuja. “These tools are the latest in a series of guidance documents issued by OPM to help agencies ensure that they have the talent they need to address our challenges head-on.”