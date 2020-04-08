OPM Boosts Virus Response Priority, Adds ‘COVID-19’ Tag to USAJOBS

The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) is prioritizing COVID-19-related listings on USAJOBS to promote agency response to the pandemic. Job postings related to COVID-19 will be tagged as such to make it easier for visitors to sort through, to elevate those job postings on the site, and to allow OPM to better track progress on filling those positions.

“Visitors to USAJOBS can quickly find opportunities that will have a direct impact on the American people and the Federal Government’s response to COVID-19,” Acting Director Michael Rigas said.

OPM is also working with agencies to develop short-term assignments for current Federal employees, particularly those with a healthcare background, in the response to coronavirus.

In late March, OPM launched the COVID-19 Surge Response Program for Federal agencies to post temporary job opportunities supporting the government’s response to coronavirus. Agencies have posted 24 opportunities on the site, including social work, medical response, and IT positions.