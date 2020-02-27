One Year Later, White House Says AI Strategy is Meeting Critical Marks

The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) released a year one report on the American Artificial Intelligence (AI) Initiative, announcing that the administration has met critical milestones.

“As we mark one year since President Donald J. Trump launched the American Artificial Intelligence Initiative, the Trump Administration has made critical progress in carrying out this national strategy and continues to make United States leadership in AI a top priority,” CTO Michael Kratsios and Deputy CTO Lynne Parker said in a joint letter.

The Feb. 26 report highlights the White House’s AI research and development investments, the development of international AI principles, the implementation of the AI regulatory framework, and other initiatives over the last year.

“The American AI Initiative focuses the resources of the Federal government to support AI innovation that will increase prosperity, enhance national security, and improve quality of life for the American people,” the report states. “Since the signing of the executive order, the United States has made significant progress on achieving the objectives of this national strategy”

Along with U.S. allies, the Trump administration promises to maintain “global leadership” in AI development. Moving forward, the White House says it will continue to use AI to enrich American lives, promote innovation, foster trust, and ensure national security.