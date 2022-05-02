The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) has issued a new memo instructing agencies to include IT leaders on teams that will help oversee and implement the trillion-dollar Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The April 29 memo calls on agencies to put together a “cross-functional team and process” to implement the infrastructure act. The team will interact with OMB, the Infrastructure Implementation Task Force, and the White House Infrastructure Implementation Team.

OMB said these teams should include Federal chief information officers, chief information security officers, and chief data officers, in addition to other senior officials.

Agencies must also designate an implementation coordinator to oversee the cross-functional teams, as well as a “senior accountable official” for the act’s implementation.

“This individual should have responsibility and authority to coordinate across agency bureaus, components, operating divisions, offices, and programs, and should lead regular reviews of infrastructure implementation within their agencies,” the memo says of the senior accountable official.

The memo also instructs agencies to ensure equity expertise – including “Agency Equity Teams” – is embedded in the infrastructure act’s implementation.