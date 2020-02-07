OMB Soliciting Supply Chain, Acquisition Modernization Ideas

The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) issued a call Jan. 27 for ideas to help the Federal government modernize its acquisition and supply chain functions.

The request came from Margaret Weichert, OMB’s Deputy Director for Management, at a White House Summit on Federal Acquisition & Supply Chain Management.

“This call for ideas supports the President’s Management Agenda (PMA) that requires federal agencies to implement category management, an industry best practice where common contracts are leveraged, meaning that contracts are shared in order to buy common goods and services as an enterprise,” Weichert said in a post. “Category management has already helped the government eliminate redundancies, increase efficiency, and deliver more value for taxpayers.”

At the White House event, Weichert discussed end-to-end supply chain management, co-creation with industry, academia, and consortia, and continuous improvement cycles.

“We want to hear from private sector organizations, researchers, academic institutions, good government groups, the public, and others on the vision and concept for a mechanism to facilitate curated conversations between the federal government and external supply chain and acquisition experts on a variety of issues and questions that support the government’s acquisition modernization efforts,” Weichert said.

OMB asked for input by Feb. 17 at ideas@omb.eop.gov.