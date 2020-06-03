OMB Seeking Chief Statistician

The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) is looking to hire its next chief statistician – a position that has been vacant since January.

According to a USA Jobs posting, the chief statistician will help coordinate the statistical functions of the Federal government and evaluate statistical program performance and agency compliance, among other tasks. The position was last held on a permanent basis by Nancy Potok, from January 2017 to January 2020. Since then, Dominic Mancini, deputy administrator of the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, has also been working as the acting chief statistician.

The senior executive position will be operating in a capacity to develop long-range plans for improving performance of Federal statistical activities and programs. The job posting will be open until June 29.