OMB, NASA to Cohost BIC Fair

Office of Management and Budget and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement are cohosting the second annual Best-in-Class (BIC) Fair on March 18 to teach participants the value of BIC category management principles. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with BIC contract representatives and discuss how BIC can help fulfil their agency’s contracting needs. The event will take place at the General Services Administration (GSA) Washington, D.C. headquarters and feature representatives from GSA’s Information Technology Category to highlight the agency’s BIC contracts. Only government employees may attend.